Connor Wong homers twice, Rafael Devers connects for solo shot as Red Sox hammer Guardians 8-0

Devers, who missed the previous five games with a bone bruise in his knee, homered in the fifth as the Red Sox piled up 16 hits and cooled off baseball's hottest team with a four-hit shutout.

Rookie outfielder Wilyer Abreu also had four hits and drove in a run in Boston's second shutout against Cleveland in a week.

The Guardians had their winning streak stopped at five straight. They came in with MLB's best record and came one win shy of matching the 1966 team (18-6) for the best start in franchise history through 24 games.

With three starters on the injured list and his rotation in shambles, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was counting on his bullpen to get him through a game or two and rookie Cooper Criswell (1-1) gave him five scoreless innings in his fourth career start.

Criswell allowed three singles before Cora used Joely Rodríguez and Zack Kelly for two innings apiece to finish the combined four-hitter.

Before the game, the Red Sox placed starter Brayan Bello on the IL with lat tightness, the latest injury for a Boston team that has been dealing with more than its share of sprains and strains this spring. He had been scheduled to start Thursday's game.

Wong, who came in batting .393 with three homers against Cleveland, connected for his fourth homer in the second, driving a 1-1 pitch from Carrasco over the wall in straightaway center to make it 2-0.

It was Boston's MLB-leading 20th homer on the road.

The Red Sox jumped on Carrasco for a run in the first as Devers singled and scored on Abreu's two-out RBI double.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: Starting RHP Nick Pivetta (elbow) will throw a live batting practice Saturday before the team decides whether to send him out on a minor league rehab assignment. ... RHP Garrett Whitlock (oblique) is playing catch in Boston.

Guardians: RHP Gavin Williams (elbow) received an anti-inflammatory injection after suffering a setback in his recovery. Williams, who was expected to have a major role this season, felt soreness following a three-inning simulated game last weekend. Williams got hurt throwing a weighted ball in March. He'll won't throw for at least one week before being re-evaluated.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Triston McKenzie (2-2, 5.00 ERA) will start the series finale and the Red Sox will likely have another bullpen game — unless they make a roster move.

