Company: Ohio body recovery efforts to continue into January

Patrick Crowley, a spokesman for the Detroit-based Adamo Group, said recovery work is expected to be complete in mid-to-late January. He said in a statement that the company is taking direction from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration in recovery efforts and is cooperating fully with efforts to determine the cause of the Dec. 9 collapse.

The company has retained New York-based engineering firm Thornton Tomasetti to assist recovery efforts. Three workers at the site survived, while two were lost.