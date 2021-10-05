Commissioner denied to oversee 3 Ohio redistricting suits

Lawyers for voters represented by the National Democratic Redistricting Committee and the Ohio Organizing Collaborative had told the high court in a filing Monday that the special oversight was needed to resolve discovery disputes between three legal teams that have sued and lawyers for Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

In an order signed by Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, the court declined the request but gave state officials until 9 a.m. Wednesday to respond to the groups' discovery requests.