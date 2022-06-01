journal-news logo
Commission: Legalized sports gambling in Ohio begins Jan. 1

news
17 minutes ago
The Ohio Casino Control Commission says legalized sports gambling will officially start in the state on Jan. 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Legalized sports betting in Ohio will officially begin Jan. 1, the state Casino Control Commission announced Wednesday.

A bill signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine in December set Jan. 1 as a deadline, but some groups pushed for starting earlier to allow for betting on football during the fall. The commission had previously predicted it would take months to formulate rules and regulations.

The legislation will allow people to place sports bets online, at casinos, racinos and at stand-alone betting kiosks in bars, restaurants and professional sports facilities. People will be able to place wagers on professional sports teams, motor sports, Olympic events, golf and tennis and major college sports such as football and basketball.

Ohio joins more than 30 states that have passed legislation since a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a federal ban on states legalizing sports wagering.

Operators will pay a 10% tax on net revenue to help fund K-12 education and problem gambling programs.

The state Legislative Service Commission estimates that sports betting will eventually become a $3.35 billion industry in Ohio.

