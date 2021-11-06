Columbus Zoo and Aquarium files appeal of accreditation loss

The zoo said Friday that the executive committee of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums must decide within 45 days to grant the zoo's request to appeal the decision of its accreditation commission. If granted, the zoo's appeal would be heard by the association's board of directors at its January meeting.

The zoo said it would share the outcome of the process publicly but would withhold detailed information about the content of its appeal to maintain the integrity of the process and because some elements “are confidential to the Zoo’s internal operations about the safety and security of the animals, staff, and guests.”