Columbus visits San Jose after Bean's 2-goal game

In their last matchup on Dec. 5, Columbus won 6-4. Adam Boqvist recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meier leads the Sharks with 33 goals and has 73 points. Nick Bonino has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Laine leads the Blue Jackets with 26 goals and has 56 points. Gustav Nyquist has seven assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 0-6-4, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Radim Simek: out (lower-body), Kevin Labanc: out (shoulder).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.