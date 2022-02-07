Columbus visits Ovechkin and the Capitals

Washington beat Columbus 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 29 goals, adding 29 assists and totaling 58 points. Tom Wilson has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jenner has 30 total points while scoring 18 goals and totaling 12 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has six goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 4.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (health protocols), Vitek Vanecek: day to day (upper body), Alex Ovechkin: out (covid-19).

Blue Jackets: Jake Bean: out (lower body), Eric Robinson: out (lower body), Alexandre Texier: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.