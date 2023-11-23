Columbus visits New Jersey after Jenner's 2-goal game

The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the New Jersey Devils after Boone Jenner scored two goals in the Blue Jackets' 7-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks
news
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
X

Columbus Blue Jackets (5-11-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (8-8-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the New Jersey Devils after Boone Jenner scored two goals in the Blue Jackets' 7-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

New Jersey has a 2-3-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and an 8-8-1 record overall. The Devils have gone 4-1-0 in games decided by a single goal.

Columbus is 5-11-4 overall with a 1-6-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Blue Jackets have allowed 72 goals while scoring 58 for a -14 scoring differential.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has scored eight goals with 15 assists for the Devils. Luke Hughes has six assists over the past 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has one goal and 14 assists for the Blue Jackets. Jenner has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 1-7-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Timo Meier: day to day (undisclosed), Brian Halonen: out (lower body), Nico Hischier: out (upper body), Tomas Nosek: day to day (upper body), Nico Daws: out (hip), Nolan Foote: out (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Alexandre Texier: day to day (illness), Jack Roslovic: out (ankle), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed), Damon Severson: out (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
For 65 years, Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre has entertained the...
2
Miami University student reckons with Thanksgiving’s complex history
3
Mercy Fairfield invests in technology to battle lung cancer
4
Middletown accepting applications to fill vacancy left by resigning...
5
Local food pantry receives $12K donation inspired by Journal-News...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top