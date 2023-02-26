Columbus visits Minnesota after Marchenko's 2-goal game

Columbus is 19-35-5 overall and 6-17-3 in road games. The Blue Jackets have conceded 218 goals while scoring 151 for a -67 scoring differential.

Sunday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Wild won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 21 goals with 24 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Patrik Laine has 17 goals and 21 assists for the Blue Jackets. Jack Roslovic has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jonas Brodin: out (lower body), Jon Merrill: day to day (illness).

Blue Jackets: Gustav Nyquist: out for season (shoulder), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Cole Sillinger: day to day (illness), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Carson Meyer: out (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Vladislav Gavrikov: day to day (trade-related).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.