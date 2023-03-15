Columbus visits Los Angeles after shootout victory

Thursday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jackets won 6-5 in overtime in the last matchup. Johnny Gaudreau led the Blue Jackets with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 22 goals and 46 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has scored six goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

Gaudreau has 15 goals and 42 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has scored six goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-1-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-4-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Kevin Fiala: day to day (lower body), Sean Durzi: day to day (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Sean Kuraly: out (oblique), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.