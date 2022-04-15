Columbus visits Los Angeles after Roslovic's 2-goal game

In their last meeting on March 4, Los Angeles won 4-3. Viktor Arvidsson recorded a team-high 3 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 33 goals and has 49 points. Gabriel Vilardi has two goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Gabriel Carlsson leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-four in 34 games this season. Roslovic has 8 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .874 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-4-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper body), Sean Kuraly: out (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.