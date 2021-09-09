journal-news logo
Columbus visits Inter Miami CF, looks to end 4-game road skid

By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
Columbus visits Inter Miami CF looking to avoid its fifth straight road loss

Columbus Crew (7-10-6) vs. Inter Miami CF (7-9-5)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF -106, Columbus +277, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits Inter Miami CF looking to break a four-game road slide.

Inter Miami CF compiled a 7-13-3 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 5-3-2 in home games. Inter Miami CF averaged 1.1 goals on 3.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Crew put together a 12-6-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-5-5 in road matches. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago and registered 33 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Ventura Alvarado (injured), Kieran Gibbs, Rodolfo Pizarro, Ryan Shawcross (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).

Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Jonathan Mensah, Artur (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Gyasi Zardes (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Liam Fraser, Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

