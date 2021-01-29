Columbus visits Chicago following shootout victory

Chicago finished 7-12-3 in division play and 16-14-4 at home a season ago. The Blackhawks averaged 3.4 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes per game.

Columbus went 10-7-5 in division play and 13-10-11 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Blue Jackets were called for 200 penalties last season averaging 2.9 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes per game.