Columbus visits Anaheim after Werenski's 2-goal game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -116, Blue Jackets -104; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Anaheim Ducks after Zachary Werenski's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Blue Jackets' 5-2 loss.

Anaheim has an 11-5-0 record in home games and a 20-13-2 record overall. The Ducks serve 9.7 penalty minutes per game to rank seventh in league play.

Columbus has a 7-8-3 record in road games and a 14-14-6 record overall. The Blue Jackets are 6-5-5 in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jackets won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting. Werenski led the Blue Jackets with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Carlsson has scored 17 goals with 24 assists for the Ducks. Beckett Sennecke has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Werenski has 13 goals and 25 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has scored three goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.