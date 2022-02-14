Columbus takes road win streak into matchup with Calgary

In their last meeting on Jan. 26, Calgary won 6-0. Johnny Gaudreau recorded a team-high 3 points for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaudreau leads the Flames with 58 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 39 assists. Matthew Tkachuk has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Jakub Voracek leads the Blue Jackets with 30 total assists and has 32 points. Patrik Laine has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Emil Bemstrom: out (health protocols), Gavin Bayreuther: day to day (undisclosed).

