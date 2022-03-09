Hamburger icon
Columbus takes on New York, looks to break 3-game slide

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Columbus looks to end its three-game slide with a victory over New York

Columbus Blue Jackets (28-26-3, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Islanders (21-24-8, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus looks to stop its three-game slide when the Blue Jackets take on New York.

The Islanders are 11-12-3 in conference matchups. New York averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Scott Mayfield leads the team serving 53 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets are 8-10-0 against division opponents. Columbus ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek with 0.7.

Columbus took down New York 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 25 assists and has 37 points this season. Noah Dobson has seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Boone Jenner has 44 total points while scoring 23 goals and totaling 21 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has nine goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-3-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Mathew Barzal: day to day (lower-body).

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

