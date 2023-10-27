Columbus takes on New York following Bemstrom's 2-goal performance

The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Islanders after Emil Bemstrom's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Blue Jackets' 4-3 overtime loss
news
By The Associated Press
10 hours ago
X

New York Islanders (3-2-1, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2-2, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Islanders after Emil Bemstrom's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Blue Jackets' 4-3 overtime loss.

Columbus went 7-15-4 in Metropolitan Division play and had a 25-48-9 record overall last season. The Blue Jackets had an 18.3% power play success rate last season, scoring 41 goals on 224 chances.

New York had a 42-31-9 record overall and went 18-10-4 in Metropolitan Division play last season. The Islanders had a 15.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 35 goals on 222 chances.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (upper body), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed).

Islanders: Scott Mayfield: day to day (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Report: Norfolk Southern spent $4.25M on Cincinnati Southern Railway...
2
Frustrated Butler County commissioner slams Job and Family Services in...
3
OVI checkpoint tonight in Hamilton
4
Area school districts to use calamity day for April 2024 total eclipse
5
Monroe’s Prime BBQ Smokehouse adds to its menu, plans Dayton location
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top