Columbus takes on New Jersey following overtime victory

The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New Jersey Devils after the Blue Jackets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 in overtime
news
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
X

New Jersey Devils (15-11-1, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (10-16-5, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New Jersey Devils after the Blue Jackets defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 in overtime.

Columbus has a 10-16-5 record overall and a 2-8-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Blue Jackets have allowed 110 goals while scoring 93 for a -17 scoring differential.

New Jersey is 4-4-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 15-11-1 overall. The Devils have a 13-6-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous meeting 2-1. Kent Johnson scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Marchenko has nine goals and eight assists for the Blue Jackets. Yegor Chinakhov has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has 12 goals and 21 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Devils: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: day to day (upper body), Boone Jenner: out (jaw), Jack Roslovic: out (ankle), Damon Severson: out (oblique), Adam Boqvist: out (shoulder).

Devils: Dougie Hamilton: out (pectoral muscle), Brian Halonen: out (lower body), Tomas Nosek: out (upper body), Nolan Foote: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
More Butler County residents to benefit from property tax deferrals
2
WEEKLY GUIDE: Things to do in the region
3
Hamilton gets share of ODNR funds for outdoor recreation project
4
Fairfield Twp.’s Tropical Smoothie to celebrate opening in grand style
5
Meet the women behind Oxford’s newest animal rescue: The Oxford Catty...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top