Columbus takes on Detroit after Jenner's hat trick

Detroit Red Wings (1-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1-1, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Detroit Red Wings after Boone Jenner recorded a hat trick in the Blue Jackets' 5-3 win over the New York Rangers.

Columbus went 25-48-9 overall and 16-23-2 in home games a season ago. The Blue Jackets committed 285 total penalties last season, averaging 3.5 per game and serving 8.0 penalty minutes per game.

Detroit went 35-37-10 overall and 16-20-5 on the road last season. The Red Wings scored 237 total goals last season (57 power-play goals and five shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: out (quad), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (illness), Jordan Dumais: out (undisclosed), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed), Yegor Chinakhov: out (undisclosed).

Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Luff: out (undisclosed), Carter Mazur: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.