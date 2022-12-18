Columbus takes losing streak into matchup with Dallas

The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Stars won 3-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner has 11 goals and 11 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has scored seven goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 23 goals and 23 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has scored five goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.