Columbus takes losing streak into game against Colorado

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets enter the matchup against the Colorado Avalanche after losing three games in a row

Columbus Blue Jackets (3-7-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (4-4-1, fifth in the Central Division)

Friday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -225, Blue Jackets +180; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets aim to stop their three-game skid with a win against the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and a 39-7-5 record at home last season. The Avalanche committed 3.8 penalties per game and served 9.0 penalty minutes per game last season.

Columbus went 37-38-7 overall and 16-23-2 in road games a season ago. The Blue Jackets had a -39 goal differential last season, scoring 258 goals while allowing 297.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: day to day (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee).

Blue Jackets: Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (elbow), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

