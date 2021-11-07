Columbus scores three in 3rd period to beat Colorado 4-2

Burakovsky, back after missing Colorado’s last game with a lower-body injury, knotted the score at 1 with a one-timer from Nazem Kadri with about four minutes left in the first. The goal was his second of the season and first since Oct. 16. Nadri has points in four straight games and four assists in his last two games.

Burakosvsky then made it 2-1 Colorado amid a fast-paced second period on an unassisted backhander over Merzlikins' right shoulder at 13:16.

Columbus, however, was far from done. Texier knotted the score at 2 by firing an Eric Robinson feed past Kuemper with about six minutes left in the third, with Merzlikins earning his first assist on the clearing pass.

Sillinger then deflected a Chinakhov shot for his third goal in two games. Bjorkstrand added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the game.

Columbus won for the fifth time this season after scoring first and tied the team’s best 10-game start to the season at 7-3-0.

Both teams were futile on the power play, going a combined 0-8.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Host Vancouver on Thursday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Washington on Friday night.

Caption Colorado Avalanche forward Kiefer Sherwood, right, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, right, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Colorado Avalanche forward Tyson Jost, left, chases the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Colorado Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky, left, reaches for the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper, right, stops a shot in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov, left, and Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, left, works for the puck in front of Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ryan Murray during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets forward Eric Robinson, right, shoots the puck in front of Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper, left, stops a shot behind Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon