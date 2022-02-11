Columbus puts road win streak on the line against Montreal

In their last meeting on Jan. 30, Columbus won 6-3. Patrik Laine scored a team-high two goals for the Blue Jackets in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 19 assists and has 28 points this season. Tyler Toffoli has five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Jakub Voracek leads the Blue Jackets with 29 total assists and has 31 points. Laine has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 1-7-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, five penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up five goals per game with an .857 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), David Savard: out (ankle).

Blue Jackets: Emil Bemstrom: out (health protocols).

