Columbus police show video of officer fatally shooting girl

"This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life," Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther tweeted.

He later said at the news conference, “We know based on this footage the officer took action to protect another young girl in our community.”

Police who answered the department's phone and officers on scene were not immediately able to provide details to The Associated Press.

A crowd had gathered Tuesday night at the scene on Legion Lane, which police had partially blocked off to traffic. Others gathered at the city's police headquarters to protest, a week after officers pepper-sprayed a group that tried to enter the headquarters over the police killing of a man who had a gun in a hospital emergency room.

The shooting happened about 25 minutes before a judge read the verdict convicting former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin of murder and manslaughter in the killing of Floyd.

Kimberly Shepherd, 50, who has lived in the neighborhood for 17 years, said she knew the victim.

“The neighborhood has definitely went through its changes, but nothing like this,” Shepherd said of the shooting. “But this is the worst thing that has ever happened out here and unfortunately it is at the hands of police.”

Shepherd and her neighbor Jayme Jones, 51, had celebrated the guilty verdict of Chauvin. But things changed quickly, she said.

“We were happy about the verdict. But you couldn’t even enjoy that," Shepherd said. “Because as you’re getting one phone call that he was guilty, I’m getting the next phone call that this is happening in my neighborhood.”

Kryska reported from New York.

Hazel Washington is embraced after addressing a crowd with her anger at the Columbus Police at the shooting of her niece following a fatal police shooting on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 near Legion Lane on the east side of Columbus, Ohio. (Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Brooke LaValley Credit: Brooke LaValley

Shanise Washington talks to the crowd that had gathered with her anger at police response following a fatal police shooting on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 near Legion Lane on the east side of Columbus, Ohio. Police shot and killed a teenage girl, according to newspaper reports. Officers had responded to an attempted stabbing call when police shot the girl. (Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Brooke LaValley Credit: Brooke LaValley