Columbus plays Seattle, aims to stop road skid

The Blue Jackets have gone 4-8-0 away from home. Columbus has scored 79 goals and is fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Boone Jenner leads the team with 11.

In their last matchup on Oct. 16, Columbus won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schwartz has 18 total points for the Kraken, five goals and 13 assists. Jordan Eberle has four goals over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Jakub Voracek leads the Blue Jackets with 19 total assists and has 20 points. Adam Boqvist has 8 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Colin Blackwell: out (covid-19).

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.