Columbus plays New York following Marchment's 2-goal game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -142, Islanders +119; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Islanders after Mason Marchment's two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Blue Jackets' 3-1 win.

Columbus has a 2-6-2 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 15-15-6 record overall. The Blue Jackets have conceded 124 goals while scoring 104 for a -20 scoring differential.

New York is 21-13-4 overall and 6-4-2 against the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders have a 9-3-0 record in games decided by one goal.

Sunday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Islanders won the last meeting 3-2. Matthew Schaefer scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Marchenko has 11 goals and 16 assists for the Blue Jackets. Zachary Werenski has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 19 goals and 12 assists for the Islanders. Anders Lee has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.