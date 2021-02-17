Columbus plays division rival Nashville

In their last meeting on Jan. 16, Nashville won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson has 13 total points for the Blue Jackets, six goals and seven assists. Jack Roslovic has 10 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with seven total assists and has 14 points. Roman Josi has five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .878 save percentage.

Predators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: day to day (lower body).

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.