Columbus plays Boston, aims to end road slide

In their last meeting on March 5, Boston won 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 38 goals, adding 33 assists and recording 71 points. Marchand has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Gabriel Carlsson leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-four in 33 games this season. Oliver Bjorkstrand has 10 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, seven assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Nick Foligno: day to day (lower-body), Craig Smith: day to day (illness).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Zach Werenski: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.