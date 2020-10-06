Columbus, Montreal open trading with Domi-Anderson swap

Kekalainen called Anderson “a terrific hockey player and really good person.” Columbus gambled on keeping Anderson in the 2017 Vegas expansion draft and lost William Karlsson, who went on to become a top-line center for the Golden Knights.

This move recoups some of his value. The third-round pick the Blue Jackets are getting is the 78th overall in this year’s draft, which continues Wednesday with rounds 2-7.

Kekalainen last week forecast a flurry of trades leading up to and especially after the draft before free agency opens Friday. The salary cap remaining flat at $81.5 million is one reason for that.

“The cap’s flat and teams might have to make some tough decisions with their roster, and the free agency might look a little different after those decisions,” Kekalainen said. “We’ll see.”

This was more a deal of two players getting fresh starts. The San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild made two deals Monday, and more player-for-player hockey trades and moves to clear cap space are expected.

