Columbus hosts Seattle in MLS Cup final

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pedro Santos leads Columbus with eight assists. Zardes has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Crew.

Jordan Morris has 10 goals and seven assists for Seattle. Ruidiaz has five goals over the past 10 games for the Sounders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Columbus: 6-3-1, averaging 1.6 goals, one assist, four shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Seattle: 5-2-3, averaging 1.7 goals, one assist, 3.4 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Eloy Room (injured), Chris Cadden (injured), Vito Wormgoor (injured), Waylon Francis (injured), Sebastian Berhalter (injured), Derrick Etienne (injured), Jon Kempin (injured), Miguel Berry (injured).

Seattle: Danny Leyva (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.