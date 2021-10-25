Columbus hosts Orlando City SC in conference matchup

Orlando City SC is 11-8-10 in Eastern Conference games. Mauricio Pereyra ranks seventh in MLS play with eight assists. Orlando City SC has 34 assists.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has eight goals and three assists for Columbus. Gyasi Zardes has five goals over the past 10 games for the Crew.

Nani has 10 goals and six assists for Orlando City SC. Daryl Dike has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games for Orlando City SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Columbus: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Orlando City SC: 3-4-3, averaging 1.5 goals, one assist, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Artur (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Luis Diaz (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

Orlando City SC: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.