Columbus faces Washington on 3-game win streak

The Capitals are 11-5-1 in division games. Washington has scored 198 goals and ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 37.

In their last meeting on Feb. 8, Columbus won 5-4. Laine recorded two goals for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakub Voracek leads the Blue Jackets with 40 assists and has 43 points this season. Oliver Bjorkstrand has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Ovechkin has 72 total points while scoring 37 goals and totaling 35 assists for the Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov has four goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Capitals: Lars Eller: out (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.