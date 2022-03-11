Columbus faces Minnesota on 3-game home slide

The Wild are 17-13-2 on the road. Minnesota is fourth in the NHL recording 10 points per game, averaging 3.7 goals and 6.3 assists.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 23 goals, adding 21 assists and totaling 44 points. Jakub Voracek has nine assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Alex Goligoski leads the Wild with a plus-27 in 51 games this season. Kevin Fiala has nine assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.