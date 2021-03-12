Columbus faces Dallas on 3-game slide

In their last matchup on March 6, Dallas won 5-0. Roope Hintz recorded a team-high 2 points for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets with 10 goals and has 20 points. Oliver Bjorkstrand has six goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

John Klingberg leads the Stars with 12 total assists and has 17 points. Joe Pavelski has four goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-6-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Stars: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.