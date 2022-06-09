Columbus Dispatch names first woman as executive editor

Blackwell Clark recently worked as communications director for the Alzheimer’s Association of Ohio. She previously was director of public relations for one of Ohio's two historically Black colleges, Central State University. She has served as editor and publisher of several southwest Ohio newspapers, including the Middletown Journal and the Hamilton Journal News. She also was a reporter and, later, an assistant managing editor for the Dayton Daily News.

“I’m really excited to get her fresh perspective as someone who grew up in the news business, spent a ton of time in the business and now is coming back into the business," said Amalie Nash, senior vice president of local news for Dispatch parent company Gannett.