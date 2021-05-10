Columbus Crew visit Toronto FC in Eastern Conference play

The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall and 2-5-5 on the road in the 2020 season. Columbus averaged two goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Julian Dunn (injured), Erickson Gallardo (injured), Alejandro Pozuelo (injured), Jozy Altidore (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured), Tsubasa Endoh (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

