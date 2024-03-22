Columbus Crew visit Charlotte FC after shutout victory

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus +145, Charlotte FC +181, Draw +235; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New York Red Bulls 3-0, the Columbus Crew visit Charlotte FC.

Charlotte put together a 10-11-13 record overall in the 2023 season while finishing 6-3-8 in home matches. Charlotte averaged 1.3 goals on 3.4 shots on goal per game last season.

The Crew finished 16-9-9 overall and 6-9-5 on the road in the 2023 season. The Crew scored 67 goals a season ago, averaging 2.0 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Tyger Smalls (injured), Brandon Cambridge (injured), Benjamin Bender (injured), Liel Abada (injured), Brandt Bronico (injured).

Crew: Malte Amundsen (injured).

