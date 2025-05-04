Columbus Crew top Charlotte FC 4-2 to maintain Eastern Conference lead

Rossi made it 2-0 on a penalty kick at 39 minutes following a foul by Liel Abada.

Wilfried Zaha put Charlotte (6-4-1) on the board with a penalty kick in the second minute of extra time in the first half shaving the deficit to a goal.

Aziel Jackson made it a two-goal advantage again with a shot from the center of the box with a right boot at the 51st.

Abada atoned for his earlier foul scoring at the 64th from the right side of the box to get Charlotte within 3-2.

Jacen Russell-Rowe's header at the 81st put the Crew back up a pair to end the scoring.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer