journal-news logo
X

Columbus Crew take shutout streak into matchup against CF Montreal

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Columbus Crew head into a matchup against CF Montreal after notching two straight shutout wins

CF Montreal (11-8-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (7-5-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +108, Montreal +235, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew come into a matchup with CF Montreal after putting together two straight shutout wins.

The Crew are 6-3-6 against conference opponents. Lucas Zelarrayan paces the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with five. The Crew have scored 27 goals.

Montreal is 9-3-3 in conference matchups. Montreal ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 36 goals led by Romell Quioto with nine.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zelarrayan has five goals and four assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has four goals over the past 10 games.

Quioto has scored nine goals with three assists for Montreal. Mathieu Choiniere has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 4-1-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Montreal: 5-4-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Artur (injured).

Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Ahmed Hamdi (injured), Bjorn Johnsen (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
ELECTIONS: Voters to decide house and senate contests, Ross Schools...
2
Trustees cautiously optimistic about fourth Activity Center purchase...
3
Active shooter in school: Middletown cops, schools practice for...
4
Flub’s ice cream shop to open fourth location at Spooky Nook Sports
5
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top