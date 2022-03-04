Columbus Crew play the San Jose Earthquakes following shutout victory

The Crew went 13-13-8 overall and 3-9-5 on the road in the 2021 season. The Crew averaged 1.4 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Shea Salinas (injured).

Crew: Kevin Molino (injured), Perry Kitchen (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.