Columbus Crew play the New England Revolution after shutout win

The Revolution are 3-6-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Revolution rank eighth in the league drawing 112 corner kicks, averaging 5.6 per game.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The last meeting ended tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has five goals and four assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Gustavo Bou has seven goals and one assist for the Revolution. Adam Buksa has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 4-2-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 2.7 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Revolution: 3-2-5, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Artur (injured).

Revolution: Andrew Farrell (injured).

