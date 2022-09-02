Columbus Crew play the Chicago Fire after shutout win

The Fire are 5-10-5 in Eastern Conference games. The Fire are ninth in the Eastern Conference drawing 131 corner kicks, averaging 4.7 per game.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Crew won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez has scored eight goals with one assist for the Crew. Lucas Zelarrayan has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Kacper Przybylko has five goals and one assist for the Fire. Chris Mueller has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 4-1-5, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Fire: 4-4-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Pedro Santos (injured).

Fire: Javier Casas (injured), Jairo Torres (injured), Rafael Czichos (injured), Xherdan Shaqiri (injured), Mauricio Pineda (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured), Gaston Gimenez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.