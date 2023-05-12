Columbus Crew play Orlando City in conference action

Orlando is 2-3-2 against conference opponents. Orlando ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 41 shots on goal, averaging 4.1 per game.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has scored four goals with three assists for the Crew. Christian Ramirez has three goals over the last 10 games.

Duncan McGuire has three goals and one assist for Orlando. Ivan Angulo has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 4-4-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Orlando: 4-4-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Luis Diaz (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Eloy Room (injured), Will Sands (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured).

Orlando: Luca Petrasso (injured), Mauricio Pereyra (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.