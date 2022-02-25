Columbus Crew host the Vancouver Whitecaps in season opener

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Columbus Crew
Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -165, Vancouver +493, Draw +279; over/under is 2.5 goals
The Columbus Crew start the season at home against the Vancouver Whitecaps.
The Crew went 13-13-8 overall and 10-4-3 at home last season. The Crew scored 46 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 45.
The Whitecaps finished 12-9-13 overall a season ago while going 2-6-10 on the road. The Whitecaps scored 45 goals and registered a goal differential of zero last season.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Aidan Morris (injured), Artur (injured), Gyasi Zardes (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Perry Kitchen (injured).
Whitecaps: Caio Alexandre (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.