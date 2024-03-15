Columbus Crew host the New York Red Bulls in conference matchup

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus -109, New York +284, Draw +252; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew and the New York Red Bulls square off in conference action.

The Crew were 16-9-9 overall during the 2023 season while going 15-1-4 at home. The Crew averaged 2.0 goals on 5.2 shots on goal per game last season.

The Red Bulls put together an 11-13-10 record overall in 2023 while finishing 4-9-5 in road matches. The Red Bulls scored 36 goals and registered a goal differential of -3 last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Malte Amundsen (injured).

Red Bulls: Curtis Ofori (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured), Peter Stroud (injured), Sean Nealis (injured), Kyle Duncan (injured), Dante Vanzeir (injured), Ryan Meara (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.