Columbus Crew host the LA Galaxy in non-conference action

The Galaxy are 0-3-2 in road games. The Galaxy have a 1-2 record in games decided by one goal.

Wednesday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has four goals and three assists for the Crew. Christian Ramirez has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Dejan Joveljic has scored two goals and added one assist for the Galaxy. Marky Delgado has one goal and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 4-3-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Galaxy: 2-5-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 7.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Will Sands (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured), Milos Degenek (injured), Eloy Room (injured), Luis Diaz (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Josh Williams (injured).

Galaxy: Douglas Costa (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured), Sega Coulibaly (injured).

