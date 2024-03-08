Columbus Crew host the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play

Chicago Fire (0-1-1) vs. Columbus Crew (1-0-1)
Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus -189, Chicago +453, Draw +340; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire face the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference action.
The Crew were 16-9-9 overall in the 2023 season while going 15-1-4 at home. The Crew scored 67 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 46.
The Fire went 10-14-10 overall and 4-10-3 on the road in the 2023 season. The Fire scored 39 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 51.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Will Sands (injured).
Fire: Bryan Dowd (injured), Victor Bezerra (injured), Carlos Teran (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.