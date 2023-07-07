Columbus Crew host New York City FC on 5-game home winning streak

New York City FC (5-7-10, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (10-6-5, third in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus -126, NYCFC +325, Draw +274; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew host New York City FC looking to prolong a five-game home winning streak.

The Crew are 6-5-5 against Eastern Conference teams. The Crew lead the MLS with 42 goals. Lucas Zelarrayan paces the team with eight.

NYCFC is 3-5-8 in conference play. Gabriel Pereira leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with six goals. NYCFC has scored 23.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zelarrayan has scored eight goals and added seven assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Pereira has scored six goals and added three assists for NYCFC. Keaton Parks has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 6-2-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NYCFC: 1-2-7, averaging 0.9 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Will Sands (injured).

NYCFC: James Sands (injured), Thiago Martins Bueno (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.