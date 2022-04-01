Columbus Crew host Nashville in non-conference action

Nashville SC (1-2-1) vs. Columbus Crew (2-0-2)
Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -106, Nashville SC +327, Draw +224; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew and Nashville square off in non-conference play.
The Crew finished 13-13-8 overall and 10-4-3 at home a season ago. The Crew scored 46 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 45.
Nashville went 12-4-18 overall a season ago while going 4-4-10 on the road. Nashville scored 55 goals a season ago, averaging 1.6 per game.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Sean Zawadzki (injured), Aidan Morris (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Isaiah Parente (injured).
Nashville: Irakoze Donasiyano (injured), Dax McCarty (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.