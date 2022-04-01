journal-news logo
X

Columbus Crew host Nashville in non-conference action

news
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
The Columbus Crew and Nashville hit the pitch in non-conference play

Nashville SC (1-2-1) vs. Columbus Crew (2-0-2)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -106, Nashville SC +327, Draw +224; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew and Nashville square off in non-conference play.

The Crew finished 13-13-8 overall and 10-4-3 at home a season ago. The Crew scored 46 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 45.

Nashville went 12-4-18 overall a season ago while going 4-4-10 on the road. Nashville scored 55 goals a season ago, averaging 1.6 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Sean Zawadzki (injured), Aidan Morris (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Isaiah Parente (injured).

Nashville: Irakoze Donasiyano (injured), Dax McCarty (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Lindenwald to host Easter Trunk Hop for kids; people needed to hand out...
2
Top local news for Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022
3
Local resident spotted missing Oxford man close to where group searched
4
Man from Oxford missing since last week has been found
5
Butler County leaders debate which projects will receive $75M in...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top