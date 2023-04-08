X

Columbus Crew host D.C. United in Eastern Conference play

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Columbus Crew and D.C

DC United (1-0-0) vs. Columbus Crew (0-1-0)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus -172, DC United +441, Draw +311; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United visits the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference action.

The Crew went 10-8-16 overall and 7-4-6 at home last season. The Crew scored 46 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

United went 7-21-6 overall and 3-12-2 on the road in the 2022 season. United scored 36 goals and recorded a goal differential of -35 last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Christian Ramirez (injured).

United: Jacob Greene (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured), Derrick Williams (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Miami University wants students to ‘Stress Less’
2
Community First Solutions opens new pharmacy on Hamilton’s Main Street
3
McCrabb: Surprise parade, flyover part of 100th birthday party for...
4
Wildweed pasta restaurant putting down roots in Over-the-Rhine
5
89-home subdivision and park to be built in Trenton
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top